DAK urges people to get vaccinated against triple virus threat

He said the RSV vaccine is recommended for people aged 60 years and older.

“RSV season generally starts in the fall and peaks in the winter, but last year RSV peaked several weeks early and circulated for longer. So people eligible for the vaccine should get it as soon as possible,” he said.

The DAK President said everyone 6 months and older should get an annual flu vaccine before the start of flu season which begins in October. “Since it takes 2 weeks for the flu vaccine to become fully effective, it is best to get the vaccine now.”

“While flu vaccine is recommended for all, it is especially needed in young children, elderly, pregnant women and people with medical conditions,” he said.

“Updated COVID vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older,” said Dr Nisar.

Updated vaccine has been reformulated to target newer XBB variants of the virus.

He said people can get COVID, flu and RSV vaccines at the same time.

“This means people don’t have to make multiple trips to a clinic or pharmacy as they can get all three vaccines on the same day,” he added.