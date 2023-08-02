Damaged X-ray machine, lack of staff hits patient care at Hajin hospital

The hospital authorities have "failed" to repair or replace the machine despite repeated requests from the staff and the locals. The X-ray machine is a major source of revenue for the hospital, as per sources, earning over 1.5 lakhs per month. Now, it lies idle in a corner, collecting dust for almost twenty days, an insider said.

The locals said patients who need X-ray tests have no choice but to travel to other hospitals or pay hefty fees at private clinics. This is especially hard for those who are poor and live in remote areas. They have to spend extra time, money, and energy to get the basic health care service.