Data is clear - a majority of COVID19 deaths among unvaccinated in J&K

In the recent past, a vast majority of people who succumbed to SARS-CoV2 infection in Kashmir division had not taken a single shot of COVID19 vaccine, records from COVID19 designated hospitals show. That alone should be a reason for getting the jab; it seems it’s not.

The deaths caused by SARS-CoV2 infection have not abated for the past two months in Kashmir, especially in district Srinagar. In the seven weeks reference period, from 01 November to 16 December, 76 people in J&K have lost life to the viral infection. Of these, 60 were from Kashmir division. In the month of December, 32 deaths have taken place in J&K due to COVID19, of which 25 were from Kashmir division. The continued death toll in December, in spite of the total positive cases dropping, has doctors concerned. However, an analysis of details of the casualties shows trends that underline the importance of vaccination in prevention of death in people infected with SARS-CoV2.