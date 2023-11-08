DC inspects SNM Hospital in Leh

Leh, Nov 8: To ensure smooth functioning of SNM Hospital in Leh, Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve undertook an extensive inspection of the hospital on Wednesday .

During the visit, the DC Leh interacted with the medical staff and assessed the overall condition of the hospital. He made a thorough inspection of all the wards and engaged in discussions with doctors and nurses at the hospital to gain valuable insights into the daily operations. Medical Superintendent, SNM Hospital, Dr Rinchen Angmo alongwith the Deputy M S, Jigmet Wangchuk apprised the Deputy Commissioner about various issues plaguing the hospital.

DC Leh immediately issued directives to maintain a high standard of cleanliness within the hospital premises and also emphasised the need to make the lift functional, ensuring better accessibility for patients and staff. Deputy Commissioner also directed to auction unserviceable equipment. In response, Dr Angmo informed that a paramedical committee has been established to verify the equipment, and the committee will seek approval for the auction. Furthermore, it was highlighted that SNM Hospital is DNB accredited, and there will be two seats available for candidates in each department, further enhancing medical education and services. Medical Superintendent, SNM, Hospital, Leh, Dr Rinchen Angmo, requested Heli services during the winter months to ensure efficient transportation of patients and medical staff. The need for training of the hospital staff to provide better services was also emphasized. During the inspection, concerns regarding the laundry system and color coding were brought to the attention of the Deputy Commissioner, and immediate actions are expected to address these issues. Additionally, the Medical Superintendent requested Automated External Defibrillators (AED) at the hospital, public places, and the airport for prompt response to cardiac emergencies. DC Leh assured to look into the matter and asked the MS, SNM Hospital to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for submission to the Deputy Commissioner’s office at the earliest.