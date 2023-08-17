DC Ramban issues advisory against eye flu, dengue
Ramban: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam Thursday issued an advisory urging people to take all precautions against the spread of Conjunctivitis (eye flu) and dengue on Thursday
The advisory has been issued after some cases of Conjunctivitis and other eye infections in Ramban district.
The DC Ramban advised people to follow the advisories issued by the Health Department.
In an official communiqué, he invited the immediate attention of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ramban towards the outbreak of Conjunctivitis and reporting of certain cases of dengue in some parts of J&K.
The DC directed the CMO Ramban to remain on guard and hold immediate meetings with Block Medical Officers (BMOs) of all medical blocks of Ramban district.
The DC also advised the CMO to sensitise people about taking preventive measures by using various social media platforms.
“Daily bulletins may be issued, with copies also endorsed to this office and District Information Officer, Ramban,” the communiqué reads.
CMO Ramban, Dr Kamal Zadoo said that no dengue case was reported so far in the district.
However, he said some eye flu cases were reported in the district.
The CMO Ramban said that a meeting with BMOs of all medical blocks of Ramban district was conducted on Thursday evening.
“The BMOs have been asked to take preventive measures in their respective areas where Conjunctivitis cases have been reported,” he said.
The Health Department officials advised people to take preventive measures and visit the nearest hospital in case of symptoms of the disease.
“Preventive measures that could help keep the infection at bay include maintaining proper hygiene to check the spread of eye flu,” said a doctor posted at District Hospital Ramban.