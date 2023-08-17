DC Ramban issues advisory against eye flu, dengue

Ramban: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam Thursday issued an advisory urging people to take all precautions against the spread of Conjunctivitis (eye flu) and dengue on Thursday

The advisory has been issued after some cases of Conjunctivitis and other eye infections in Ramban district.

The DC Ramban advised people to follow the advisories issued by the Health Department.

In an official communiqué, he invited the immediate attention of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ramban towards the outbreak of Conjunctivitis and reporting of certain cases of dengue in some parts of J&K.

The DC directed the CMO Ramban to remain on guard and hold immediate meetings with Block Medical Officers (BMOs) of all medical blocks of Ramban district.