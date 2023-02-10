DDC member Khimber  allocates grants for development of health centre

Srinagar, Feb 10: The DDC Member Khimber Kaiser Ganai on Friday allocated year-2023 grant funds for the development of a health centre in the area that had remained in shambles for many decades.
In his press statement, Kaiser Ganai expressed satisfaction on this allocation while describing the step as requisite to end the woes of the local population who continue to suffer in absence of a proper medical facility.
“The locals of this area travel to other adjacent areas for getting medical treatment which often creates huge problem for them. It adds exponentially to their inconvenience level and thus establishing a medical centre remains vital more than ever,” he said.
Ganai said the decision has been taken in the interest of the general public who were neglected by the previous governments.
“I am hopeful people will soon be getting medical treatment next to their houses ending their problems to a considerable extent,” he said.
The local inhabitants of the area hailed the welfare steps taken by Kaiser Ganai and extended their support to him.