Delhi Children’s hospital to run OPD in Srinagar on Nov 26

Srinagar: A reputed children’s hospital of Delhi, Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, is starting its OPD in Chanpora, Srinagar.
Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital and Birth Right has established a first-of-its-kind 150-bed, super specialty tertiary care hospital with the most advanced perinatal center in Delhi. The hospital is well-planned and has seamlessly designed separate wings for children, women, and expecting mothers. The conceptually designed infrastructure has imaginatively designed interiors replete with rich colors that aid the healing process and a dedicated and well-trained medical team also offers round-the-clock critical care and tertiary services in its neonatal, pediatrics, and perinatal wings.
Rainbow Children’s Hospital in assistance with Florence hospital, Chanpora, Srinagar, has taken this initiative for providing medical assistance to children. A statement said that specialist doctors of Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital will be available at the Florence hospital, Chanpora, Srinagar, on 26 November from 10 am to 3 pm.
At the OPD among others Dr Roshal Lal Kaul, pediatric neurologist, Dr Harmanjeet Shah Singh, pediatric orthopedics, Dr. Shandip Kumar Sinha, pediatric surgeon and pediatric urologist who has special a interest in minimally invasive pediatric surgery, pediatric and reconstructive pediatric urology, and practices at Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital, Malviya Nagar, Delhi, will be available.
“Where Children will be examined by these specialists from Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital and they will be advised accordingly. For more information, you can contact us on 8076250358,” the hospital said.
Anuj Gupta, Regional Head of Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital said, “we are a leading chain of multi-specialty advanced pediatric, and obstetrics-gynecology hospitals in India, operating 15 hospitals and three clinics in six cities, with a total bed capacity of 1,500 beds. Our pediatric services include newborn and pediatric intensive care, pediatric multi-specialty services, and pediatric quaternary care (including multi-organ transplants); whereas, obstetrics and gynecology services include normal and complex obstetric care, multi-disciplinary fetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility care.”