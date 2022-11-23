Delhi Children’s hospital to run OPD in Srinagar on Nov 26

Srinagar: A reputed children’s hospital of Delhi, Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, is starting its OPD in Chanpora, Srinagar.

Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital and Birth Right has established a first-of-its-kind 150-bed, super specialty tertiary care hospital with the most advanced perinatal center in Delhi. The hospital is well-planned and has seamlessly designed separate wings for children, women, and expecting mothers. The conceptually designed infrastructure has imaginatively designed interiors replete with rich colors that aid the healing process and a dedicated and well-trained medical team also offers round-the-clock critical care and tertiary services in its neonatal, pediatrics, and perinatal wings.

Rainbow Children’s Hospital in assistance with Florence hospital, Chanpora, Srinagar, has taken this initiative for providing medical assistance to children. A statement said that specialist doctors of Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital will be available at the Florence hospital, Chanpora, Srinagar, on 26 November from 10 am to 3 pm.