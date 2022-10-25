Dengue: 4649 cases, seven deaths reported in J&K this year

Srinagar, Oct 25: 4649 dengue cases and seven deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir this year so far with six from Kashmir division, officials said today.
He said 90 percent of the cases - 3,784 - are from Jammu district only, reported news agency KNO.
The cases include 154 from Samba, 64 from Kathua, 320 from Udhampur, 83 from Reasi, 47 from Rajouri, 22 from Poonch, 116 from Doda, 29 from Ramban, 13 from Kishtwar and six from Kashmir besides that 12 are from other states. Also, seven people have died due to the disease.
As per the data, 37 dengue cases were reported today in J&K.
According to the official data, the previous highest number of 1,837 cases were reported in 2013 but this year, the number of cases have surpassed that figure.