DENGUE CASES ON RISE IN BARAMULLA

Baramulla: North Kashmir’s Baramulla district has witnessed a surge in the number of dengue cases during the past few weeks.
Dengue, a viral disease transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes, has begun to pose a significant threat as some of the earlier infected patients have again tested positive, causing concern among their families.
While the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla has officially reported six confirmed dengue cases in the past few weeks, private diagnostic centres are indicating a much higher number.
This has prompted calls for strict adherence to dengue management protocols to contain the spread of the disease.
Medical Superintendent, GMC Baramulla, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi confirmed the presence of six dengue cases since September 13.
He said that all the affected patients received treatment following established disease management protocols and were now in stable condition.
“We have received six cases of dengue at GMC Baramulla since September 13. Fortunately, the patients are responding well to treatment and are on the path to recovery,” Dr Masoodi said.
However, the situation appears to be more severe than official figures suggest.
Some of the private diagnostic centres in Baramulla have reported eight additional cases of dengue infection.
These diagnoses were made after the patients tested positive for the dengue virus.
The spike in dengue cases has left the local population concerned.
The infection can cause a range of symptoms, including high fever, severe joint and muscle pain, and, in some cases, life-threatening complications.
As a result, there is a growing urgency to address the sudden rise of dengue cases and the need to prevent its further spread.
The authorities have been urged to take proactive measures to control the mosquito population, as these insects are the primary vectors for transmitting the dengue virus.
Public awareness campaigns about mosquito bite prevention and the importance of keeping surroundings clean have also been suggested as key steps to mitigate the outbreak.
An official of the Associate Hospital GMC Baramulla said that some persons had recently returned from other states of the country and had contracted the virus there.
“One of the patients soon after his return from New Delhi developed high fever, fatigue, and muscle pain. He was advised to go for necessary tests, the result of which returned positive for the dengue virus,” he said.
Locals have been advised to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites.
Additionally, any symptoms of dengue, such as sudden high fever, severe headaches, and joint pain should be reported promptly to healthcare facilities for early diagnosis and treatment.