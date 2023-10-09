DENGUE CASES ON RISE IN BARAMULLA

Baramulla: North Kashmir’s Baramulla district has witnessed a surge in the number of dengue cases during the past few weeks.

Dengue, a viral disease transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes, has begun to pose a significant threat as some of the earlier infected patients have again tested positive, causing concern among their families.

While the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla has officially reported six confirmed dengue cases in the past few weeks, private diagnostic centres are indicating a much higher number.

This has prompted calls for strict adherence to dengue management protocols to contain the spread of the disease.

Medical Superintendent, GMC Baramulla, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi confirmed the presence of six dengue cases since September 13.

He said that all the affected patients received treatment following established disease management protocols and were now in stable condition.

“We have received six cases of dengue at GMC Baramulla since September 13. Fortunately, the patients are responding well to treatment and are on the path to recovery,” Dr Masoodi said.

However, the situation appears to be more severe than official figures suggest.

Some of the private diagnostic centres in Baramulla have reported eight additional cases of dengue infection.

These diagnoses were made after the patients tested positive for the dengue virus.