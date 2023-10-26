Dengue, Chikungunya hit a plateau in J&K: Dr Rai

With regard to symptoms, line of treatment being adopted, Dr Rai points out that both have almost similar symptoms viz., high-grade fever and joint pain as their vector is same (but virus is different). “Main symptomatic difference is that in case of Chikungunya, the patients experience severe and prolonged joint-pain, spanning two to three weeks. Tests are different. In case of Dengue NS1 antigen tests are conducted while Chikungunya positive cases are confirmed through RT-PCR. Dengue, if not tackled carefully, may take a dangerous turn, with greater chances of complications, which are rare and remote in Chikungunya. But yes, prevention in both the cases is the best way out,” he asserts.

According to him, the prevalence of Chikungunya in J&K is actually a recent phenomenon. It would be widely prevalent in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi but not in J&K.

“But nowadays, given the spurt in migration and tourism, the virus also travels, hence in J&K, this year we have been experiencing its spate, though still not at an alarming level. Out of testing of 1500 suspected cases, 300 turned out to be positive for Chikungunya across J&K during July to October (till date). Maximum cases were reported during September and October,” Dr Rai informed.

As far as Dengue is concerned, as per official statistics, at present, there are 4553 positive cases out of 35,000 tests conducted so far during this season (July-October till date) and it has claimed five lives across the UT this season.

He reiterates that the J&K government has established 104 Helpline to contain dengue and related infections’ onslaught by facilitating people to register grievances, seek help or requisite information.

“This is a Health helpline – an initiative of the J&K government, funded by the Government of India under National Health Mission (NHM). People can register grievances using this helpline,” Dr Rai states.