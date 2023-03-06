Dental College Srinagar holds Dentist Day

Srinagar, Mar 6: The Dentist Day- 2023 was held at Govt Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar, here today .
On this occasion, a Continuing Dental Education (CDE) programme was conducted in the auditorium of Govt Dental College & Hospital Srinagar. The programme started at 1 pm, in which all the faculty members, UG students, PG students, interns and house surgeons of the institution participated. The topic for the CDE event was prescription writing.
At the outset Prof.(Dr.) Riyaz Farooq, Principal/Dean of the institution addressed the audience and explained about “the importance of the said topic in medical science.”
The Principal of the institution also deliberated about the relevance and significance of holding these CDE events to keep the dental professionals updated about the latest innovations happening in the field of dental sciences throughout the globe.
Prof. (Dr.) ShabirAhmad Shah, HOD Dental Materials & Medical Superintendent, Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar welcomed the speakers and the participants of the event. Prof. Shabir also spoke about the importance of holding the s CDE events which are being conducted very regularly in the Govt Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar.
The speakers for the said event were Dr. Shagufta Parveen, and Dr. Syed Sajad Hussain, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor respectively of the Department of Pharmacology, Govt. Medical College, Srinagar.
Dr.Aasim Farooq Shah, I/C HOD Public Health Dentistry, GDC&H, Srinagar & Dr. Altaf Hussain Malik, Consultant, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, GDC&H, Srinagar were the other speakers of the said CDE event.
The event concluded with a vote of thanks to all the speakers and the participants of the event.