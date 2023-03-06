Dental College Srinagar holds Dentist Day

On this occasion, a Continuing Dental Education (CDE) programme was conducted in the auditorium of Govt Dental College & Hospital Srinagar. The programme started at 1 pm, in which all the faculty members, UG students, PG students, interns and house surgeons of the institution participated. The topic for the CDE event was prescription writing.

At the outset Prof.(Dr.) Riyaz Farooq, Principal/Dean of the institution addressed the audience and explained about “the importance of the said topic in medical science.”