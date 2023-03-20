Dental problems | Over 2.5 lakh patients visit Dental College and Hospital Srinagar every year

Srinagar, Mar 20: Over 2.5 lakh patients, having dental problems, are visiting Government Dental College and Hospital in Srinagar annually.
According to the official data, the Out Patient Department (OPD) at Government Dental College and Hospital Srinagar receives over 700 cases every day and 30 patients with severe dental complications.
Medical Superintendent and HoD at Government Dental College and Hospital, Prof Shabir Ahmad Shah told Greater Kashmir that the patients with dental complications and problems have shown a steep rise in Kashmir over the years.
"People in Kashmir do not take dental problems seriously. When they have severe pain or complications then only, they visit doctors. It is important for people and the children to get a dental check-up every six months," he said.
He said, every month, the hospital receives 30 patients with compilations like oral cancers, tumours, cysts and other severe infections.
"Diet is also linked with dental health. Children and adolescents are more inclined to the food which is adulterated. People don't eat natural and healthy diets. Even calcium is very important for dental health," he added.
Dr Shah said that consuming drugs, smoking and tobacco chewing badly affects the oral health. " So, people should remain cautious, maintain oral hygiene to live a healthy lifestyle," he added.
Dr Shabir said that diabetic patients and pregnant women should consult a dentist and get their dental check-up done.
"It is not important that doctors suggest these patients only medicines. There are other procedures as well which relieves the pain of patients," he said.
He said people often self-medicate in Kashmir. " Every pain is not an infection. People consume antibiotics to create other problems. They have to stop consuming antibiotics every time," he said.
On World Oral Health Day, experts in Kashmir urged people to be mindful of their oral cleanliness, nutrition, and dental health.
World Oral Health Day is observed globally on March 20 every year to raise awareness about the importance of oral health and its impact on overall well-being.
Dr Mir Mushtaq, Spokesperson Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) told Greater Kashmir that oral health and hygiene are very important and awareness regarding the same is the need of the hour.
"Tobacco chewing and smoking affects oral health. So, people should avoid these habits. A clean mouth has a great impact on a healthy body," he said.