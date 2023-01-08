DH Ramban starts laparoscopic surgery

Ramba, Jan 8: With the availability of Laparoscopic Surgery in District Hospital Ramban, the patients from this hilly district no longer need to go to Jammu or Srinagar. Not only their time and energy is saved but they are being operated free of cost under the PMABJAY-Sehat.
According to Senior Consultant, Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr Mohammad Rafi since the beginning of these surgeries about 20 surgeries, all successful, have been connected in the Hospital providing a big relief to the patients, especially poor sections of remote hilly villages. He informed that the laparoscopic surgeries are conducted every Wednesday by Dr. Yassar Arafat, who has been specially posted here for this purpose.
Attendant with one among four patients, Mohammad Saber said, “But for this facility here I would have to go to Jammu. It is a big facility by the government for poors like me in our home district." Mohammed Saber is attending his wife who is recuperating after her laparoscopic surgery in DH, Ramban.
Zakhir Ahmed from Anantnag, working in Ramban, who was already admitted in the hospital for severe pain in abdomen said "Aafter examining me, Dr. Yassar Arafat recommended an emergency surgery for Appendicitis. He reassured me that my surgery will be conducted with modern laparoscopic technique free of cost under Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme which was successfully done and now I am relieved.”
The patients thanked Dr Yassar Arafat, the district administration and the entire staff of the District Hospital Ramban for the professional and compassionate behaviour and making them feel at home.