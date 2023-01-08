DH Ramban starts laparoscopic surgery

According to Senior Consultant, Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr Mohammad Rafi since the beginning of these surgeries about 20 surgeries, all successful, have been connected in the Hospital providing a big relief to the patients, especially poor sections of remote hilly villages. He informed that the laparoscopic surgeries are conducted every Wednesday by Dr. Yassar Arafat, who has been specially posted here for this purpose.

Attendant with one among four patients, Mohammad Saber said, “But for this facility here I would have to go to Jammu. It is a big facility by the government for poors like me in our home district." Mohammed Saber is attending his wife who is recuperating after her laparoscopic surgery in DH, Ramban.