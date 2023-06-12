DH Shopian becomes first hospital in Kashmir to introduce AI

Shopian: District Hospital (DH) Shopian has become first hospital to roll out Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in the facility.

The AI tools were introduced in the radiology department as part of a pilot project of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir.

"We became the first such hospital to introduce the AI in Kashmir division", said Rubina Maqbool, Medical Superintendent, DHS.

By dint of AI, the x-rays and other scans could be interpreted easily and efficiently. A medico said that it would help in early detection of tuberculosis.

"The AI could instantly point out the abnormalities in x-rays with more than 90 percent accuracy", said hospital authorities in a statement.