DH Shopian becomes first hospital in Kashmir to introduce AI

Shopian: District Hospital (DH) Shopian has become first hospital to roll out Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in the facility.
The AI tools were introduced in the radiology department as part of a pilot project of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir.
"We became the first such hospital to introduce the AI in Kashmir division", said Rubina Maqbool, Medical Superintendent, DHS.
By dint of AI, the x-rays and other scans could be interpreted easily and efficiently. A medico said that it would help in early detection of tuberculosis.
"The AI could instantly point out the abnormalities in x-rays with more than 90 percent accuracy", said hospital authorities in a statement.
According to the statement, the AI tool could make the job of radiologists much easier.
Some key benefits, the statement said, include more accurate classification, enhanced analysis and quicker results.
"Collaborating with Qure.ai, an Indian AI start-up, DHS has implemented qXR, Qure.ai's chest X-ray screening algorithm", said Tejaswini Shendge, who works as client partner at qure.ai and looks after the AI operations in J&K.
She said that the government showed a strong commitment to utilising AI in combating lung-related abnormalities.
"The primary objective of this partnership is to aid the government in the early detection of lung cancer (LC) in Kashmir, help triage patients, and ease the burden on the healthcare workers", added Shendge.