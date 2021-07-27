DH Udhampur bags top position among dist hospitals as J&K govt announces Kayakalp Awards-2020-21

Srinagar July 27: The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday declared awards under “Kayakalp 2020-21”, an initiative for awarding public health facilities for excellence in cleanliness and hygiene.

While giving details, Mission Director NHM, J&K, Mohammad Yasin Choudhary informed that District Hospital Udhampur has clinched first place in the category of District Hospitals winning an award money of Rs 50 lakh while commendation award of Rs 3 lakh has been given to District Hospital Reasi.

In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), the first prize has been bagged by CHC Katra, Reasi while CHC Pattan, Baramulla got the second prize for which the award money of Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively would be given to these health centers.