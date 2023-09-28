DHS Kashmir monitors Ayushman Bhav campaign in central Kashmir

Srinagar: In order to boost the ongoing Ayushmaan Bhav campaign, Director Health Services Kashmir today visited two sub district hospitals in district Budgam and took review of Ayushmaan Bhav campaign in these blocks.
He was accompanied by Chief Medical officer Budgam and block medical officer Chadoora and Nagam besides other officers of the department. Pertinent to mention that Director Health Services Kashmir has been personally monitoring the campaign in Kashmir Valley and has been continuously visiting different hospitals in this regard.
Director health services also inspected ongoing medical mela at SDH Chadoora which was the part of the campaign and was held in collaboration with Skims medical college Bemina.
Director directed the officers to make all possible efforts to make the campaign successful for the benefit of people. He focused on generation of Abha health cards and directed officers to aware public about it’s utility and purpose.
He asked employees to reach out each and every individual in every nook and corner so that no one is left out.
He said that people shall be made aware about the services and schemes being provided by government for the benefit of people.
DHSK laid stress on all the health functionaries of the districts for optimal utilisation of all the services and concerned staff in order to achieve the target set under Ayushman Bhava which is an initiative envisaged to saturate all health care services in every village and town in line with the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure reach to the last mile and enable access to health care services to everyone in the society.
Director while interacting with the media said that Aabha ID will help in keeping note of health records that will help in future as whenever they will visit a doctor they will have to show a card where every record will be saved.
“People can use cards anywhere in India. Everything is becoming digital, so everyone must come forward for Aabha card and once this card becomes fully functional, we will start issuing appointments in hospitals through this card, so as to get rid of the long-standing issue of waiting in queues. People will get a card from the nearest health facility and benefit from this facility,” he added.
Notably, the Ayushman Bhav Campaign is a comprehensive nationwide healthcare initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that aims to provide saturation coverage of healthcare services, reaching every village and town in the country. This campaign will be implemented during the “Seva Pakhwada” from September 17 to October 2.