DHS Kashmir monitors Ayushman Bhav campaign in central Kashmir

Srinagar: In order to boost the ongoing Ayushmaan Bhav campaign, Director Health Services Kashmir today visited two sub district hospitals in district Budgam and took review of Ayushmaan Bhav campaign in these blocks.

He was accompanied by Chief Medical officer Budgam and block medical officer Chadoora and Nagam besides other officers of the department. Pertinent to mention that Director Health Services Kashmir has been personally monitoring the campaign in Kashmir Valley and has been continuously visiting different hospitals in this regard.

Director health services also inspected ongoing medical mela at SDH Chadoora which was the part of the campaign and was held in collaboration with Skims medical college Bemina.

Director directed the officers to make all possible efforts to make the campaign successful for the benefit of people. He focused on generation of Abha health cards and directed officers to aware public about it’s utility and purpose.

He asked employees to reach out each and every individual in every nook and corner so that no one is left out.

He said that people shall be made aware about the services and schemes being provided by government for the benefit of people.