DHSK accords warm send-off to epidemiologist

Srinagar: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir today organised an impressive function to bid an affectionate farewell to Dr Talat Jabeen, who was holding the post of epidemiologist, on her superannuation.
In this connection, a function was organised at Directorate of Health Services Kashmir which was presided over by Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather and was attended by senior officers including Chief Accounts Officer DHSK Arshid Ahmad Lone, Deputy Director Dentistry Dr Jehanzeb, Assistant Director Dr Nishat Shaheen besides other senior officers and officials of the department were present on the occasion.
Spokesperson DHSK, Dr Mir Mushtaq while giving the details said the director paid rich tributes to the outgoing officer and remembered her services rendered during her tenure in the department.
The director said Dr Talat was an epitome of sacrifice and dedicated service. “We all have learnt a lot from her, particularly during the Covid-19 where she worked in Covid control room in Srinagar and will be remembered for years to come,” he said.
Dr MA Rather wished her best of luck for her future endeavours and prayed for her good health in the future.
Other officers and officials also lauded the contribution of Dr Talat and acknowledged her services in taking important measures during his tenure in the department.
They congratulated the outgoing officer and said that she gave every effort to provide better services to the people and performed to the best of his capabilities in public service delivery. Pertinently, Dr Talat had a long career in the health in administrative positions including CMO Srinagar and CMO Pulwama. Later, Dr Talat thanked the whole health department and all the colleagues and officers she worked with during the service period for showing their love and cooperation.