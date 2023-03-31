DHSK applauds  AD Health on her superannuation

Srinagar, Mar 31: Dr Kousar Ameen Assistant Director of Health Services Headquarters at the Directorate of Health Services (DHSK) attained the age of superannuation today.
Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather along with officers and officials of DHSK while paying rich tributes to her applauded and appreciated the work done over a period of more than 3 decades. The officer first started as Medical Officer and climbed the stairs of success and finally superannuated as Assistant Director at DHSK.
In a farewell function DHSK, Dr Rather said, “she proved to be a capable and honest officer and proved her mettle through her administrative capabilities”.
Dr. Kousar expressed her gratitude to all officers and employees she has worked with and thanked them for their cooperation and support. Director Health wished her best of luck for her future endeavors.