DHSK asks people not to panic as Kashmir is free of Nipah virus

Srinagar: The Directorate of Health Services in Kashmir (DHSK) Monday asked people not to panic as Kashmir remains free of the Nipah virus, which is currently spreading and causing concern in southern parts of India.

Nipah is a rare but serious bat-borne virus that can cause fever, vomiting, and respiratory infections in humans.

Severe cases can involve seizures and encephalitis – inflammation of the brain – and result in a coma.