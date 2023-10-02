DHSK conducts Ayushman Bhava Gram Sabhas across Kashmir to educate people about health schemes

Srinagar: On the occasion of the Gandhi Jayanti under Ayushman Buva campaign, gram sabhas were conducted at all health institutions across Kashmir. The sabhas were attended by PRIs, religious heads and other citizens at district hospitals, sub district hospitals and other health care institutions.

Directorate of Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather attended one such Sabha at PHC Batamaloo where PRIs and locals interacted with him . Director on the occasion directed all concerned officials to take all government schemes to the public so that they can take benefit of it.

He directed officials that everyone must be sanitized about government schemes so that they can get benefit of it. Ayushman Bhava is an umbrella of various health care initiatives to ensure saturation in coverage of health schemes on mission mode. There are many activities that are being conducted including creation of Ayushman Bharat Cards.

Gram Sabha was conducted for the saturation of Ayushman Bharat. Under the campaign, screening of children is being done at Anganwadi Centres and govt schools to ensure universal coverage of all children in a mission mode approach. “It aims to improve the quality of life of children and provide comprehensive care to children in the community.