DHSK directs officers to reserve beds for COVID positive dialysis patients

Srinagar, Jan 21: Amid the prevailing COVID spike, Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) on Friday asked the concerned health officers in the valley to keep one to two dialysis machines available in the respective District Hospitals and Sub District Hospitals for COVID positive dialysis patients.
A circular issued to this effect by the DHSK, asked the registered private dialysis unit holders to dedicate at least one dialysis bed for COVID positive dialysis patients saying the patients with renal impairment on dialysis are also getting infected with COVID-19 "at overwhelming rate across the Kashmir".
The DHSK asked all Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents to keep one to two Dialysis Machines (beds) in District Hospitals/Sub District Hospitals for COVID positive dialysis patients.
“Besides, the Chief Medical Officers will issue immediate necessary directions to all such registered private dialysis unit holders in their respective districts to dedicate at least one dialysis bed for COVID positive dialysis patients.”
The DHSK has sought the action taken report in this regard shall be submitted by 10.00 AM on Saturday.
J&K on Thursday recorded the highest ever spike of 5992 daily COVID cases even as seven new deaths were also reporteet in the UT.