DHSK directs officers to reserve beds for COVID positive dialysis patients

A circular issued to this effect by the DHSK, asked the registered private dialysis unit holders to dedicate at least one dialysis bed for COVID positive dialysis patients saying the patients with renal impairment on dialysis are also getting infected with COVID-19 "at overwhelming rate across the Kashmir".

The DHSK asked all Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents to keep one to two Dialysis Machines (beds) in District Hospitals/Sub District Hospitals for COVID positive dialysis patients.