DHSK directs officials to mobilize all resources in advance for better patient care in winter

"In view of early starting of winter (cold weather) in Kashmir Division, all the Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents/Block Medical Officers are hereby impressed upon to mobilize & gear-up all resources in advance in terms of Doctors, Paramedics, availability of drugs in sufficient quantity, readiness of fleet of Ambulances, ensuring power backup & arrangements in all Government Health Care Institutions across the valley, so that the patients coming to the Health Care Institutions are managed, so as to avoid any referrals to Tertiary Care Hospitals, especially when all the roads remain cut off during snow in valley," read a circular issued by the DHSK.

"Besides, follow the directions already circulated by this Directorate in letter & spirit regarding setting-up of Control Rooms at District Headquarters as well as at Block level to manage any eventuality, that may arise and ensure that all the drugs are available in all the hospitals, availability of Doctors & Paramedical staff in the hospital 24x7," the circular added.