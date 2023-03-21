DHSK expresses gratitude to LG administration for TB elimination in Kashmir

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather has expressed happiness on two more districts in Kashmir valley being declared TB free.
Applauding the efforts of the medical staff, the director the department is highly indebted to LG led UT government for constant support in improving the healthcare system in the UT.
He expressed his gratitude to Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and Secretary Health Bhopinder Kumar for their pro active role and constant guidance in achieving the desired results.
The Director hailed the contribution of health employees associated with NTEP and congratulated them for this glorious success.
He said that State Tuberculosis Offficer, Chief Medical Officers, District Tuberculosis Officers, Block Medical officers and staff of the health department have worked tirelessly are these years to achieve these appluadable results.
He said that we are confident that by year 2025 the whole UT will be TB free.
Director Health services appreciated the support and role Director NHM and District administration off all districs for their excellent cooperation and support.
DHSK spokesperson Dr Mir Mushstaq said Anantnag, Pulwama are now declared Tuberculosis free.
He said with these two districts the list of TB free districts has reached three as Budgam was declared TB free in 2021.
He said that Srinagar District has got gold medal while the UT has got bronze in TB elimination category.
The spokesperson said that with the positive support of the DHSK and UT administration TB incidence is declining in Kashmir.