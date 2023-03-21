DHSK expresses gratitude to LG administration for TB elimination in Kashmir

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather has expressed happiness on two more districts in Kashmir valley being declared TB free.

Applauding the efforts of the medical staff, the director the department is highly indebted to LG led UT government for constant support in improving the healthcare system in the UT.

He expressed his gratitude to Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and Secretary Health Bhopinder Kumar for their pro active role and constant guidance in achieving the desired results.