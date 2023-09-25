DHSK holds crucial meeting to chalk out campaigning strategy for Ayushman Bhav

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) on Monday convened a crucial meeting to discuss the comprehensive campaigning of “Ayushman Bhav”, a vital healthcare initiative, across all districts of the valley.

The Ayushman Bhav campaign is a government-sponsored health campaign designed to offer qualitative, affordable and accessible healthcare to citizens across India. It provides access to a wide range of medical benefits, including free diagnosis and treatment services for serious illnesses, financial support for hospitalisations and surgeries, and more.

The meeting was attended by all the Nodal Officers, Assistant Directors of DHSK. Besides, Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), Medical Superintendents and Block Medical Officers (BMOs) virtually joined the meeting.

Dr Mir Mushtaq, Spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir who is also Nodal Officer for Ayushman Bhav Health Scheme in Kashmir, told Greater Kashmir that clusters of Ayushman Bharat schemes collectively fall under the umbrella of Ayushman Bhav.