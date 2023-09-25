DHSK holds crucial meeting to chalk out campaigning strategy for Ayushman Bhav

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) on Monday convened a crucial meeting to discuss the comprehensive campaigning of “Ayushman Bhav”, a vital healthcare initiative, across all districts of the valley.
The Ayushman Bhav campaign is a government-sponsored health campaign designed to offer qualitative, affordable and accessible healthcare to citizens across India. It provides access to a wide range of medical benefits, including free diagnosis and treatment services for serious illnesses, financial support for hospitalisations and surgeries, and more.
The meeting was attended by all the Nodal Officers, Assistant Directors of DHSK. Besides, Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), Medical Superintendents and Block Medical Officers (BMOs) virtually joined the meeting.
Dr Mir Mushtaq, Spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir who is also Nodal Officer for Ayushman Bhav Health Scheme in Kashmir, told Greater Kashmir that clusters of Ayushman Bharat schemes collectively fall under the umbrella of Ayushman Bhav.
“All healthcare professionals including Directors are involved in the campaigning of Ayushman Bhav. The pivotal role of these schemes is set to play in transforming the healthcare system in J&K. So, the meeting was also about promoting the schemes and creating awareness among people,” he said.
Dr Mushtaq said that Ayushman Bhav is an initiative of the government aiming to provide comprehensive healthcare coverage to citizens, particularly those in need of critical medical attention.
“It encompasses a range of schemes designed to ensure that individuals have access to quality medical services without the burden of financial constraints,” he added.
The Union Health Ministry launched a country-wide health campaign “Ayushman Bhav” on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday.
The campaign, which will run until October 2, was officially announced by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on September 11. It forms a vital part of the Seva Pakhwada celebrations in honour of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday.
Additionally, an Ayushman Mela will be organised, featuring weekly health melas at the level of AB-HWCs (Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres) and Community Health Centres (CHCs). These melas will not only facilitate the issuance of Ayushman Bharat Cards but also offer early diagnosis, comprehensive primary healthcare services, teleconsultations with specialists, and appropriate referrals.