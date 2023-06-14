DHSK holds events related to World Blood Donation Day across Kashmir

Srinagar: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) today observed World Blood Donation Day all over Kashmir.
The major function was held at Old GB Pant Hospital Sonwar Srinagar where a blood donation function was held by DHSK in collaboration with Badami Bagh Cantonment Medical Dispensary.
The blood donation camp was inaugurated by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar in presence of Administrative Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar. CEO Badami Bagh Cantonment Board Johns Vikas, was also present. Besides this the function was also attended by MS JLNM Hospital Srinagar Dr Tajamul, Dr. Anjum Qadri epidemiologist Kashmir and Dr. Bashir Ahmad Khan assistant Director DHSK besides other officers of DHSK.
During his speech, RR Bhatnagar stressed on the importance of blood donation and congratulated the health department and organizers for holding such camps and generating awareness among people about blood donation.
He said saving lives is the most important virtue of the mankind and people should be encouraged to go for blood donation.
Administrative Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar appreciated the doctors and other health care workers.