DHSK reviews health care arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, June 4: In preparation for Yatra 2023, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather today paid a visit to Baltal and Sonamarg to take stock of the healthcare arrangements being made for the annual pilgrimage.
During his visit, Dr Rather conducted a review meeting at the Sonamarg where he inspected the arrangements being made for the yatra. He also visited the under-construction new hospital building, where he reviewed the progress of the construction work.
Later, he inspected the under-construction DRDO Hospital and expressed satisfaction with the progress of the construction work and said that all necessary arrangements for the yatra will be completed well in time for a smooth and successful yatra.
“The yatra is a significant pilgrimage for the people of the region, and the government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the yatra is conducted smoothly and without any untoward incidents,” he said.
He said that the preparations for the yatra are in full swing, and the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the pilgrimage is a grand success.