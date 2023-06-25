DHSK reviews healthcare arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather today carried out a day-long tour to Pahalgam Amarnath Yatra route and later visited Baltal yatra route to review and inspect the health care arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra.

During the tour, the director was accompanied by Nodal Officer Yatra Dr Majid Ahad, other officers and officials of the health department. It was an in-depth tour during which the director reviewed and inspected the healthcare arrangements ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

The director and his officers went to different terrains on horses and reached all possible medical aid centres. He visited Emergency Aid Centre Mid Pissu, Emergency Aid Centre Mild Zojibal, Medical Aid Centres at Pissu Top, Zojibal, Nagakoti and finally Base hospital Sheeshnag.

He inspected these centres and reviewed the arrangements being made there for the yatris. During the visit, he also met local residents. At base hospital patients of crpf and BRO were admitted for respiratory problems.

The director directed the concerned officers and officials for speedy execution of pending works before the Yatra commencement.