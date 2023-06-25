DHSK reviews healthcare arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather today carried out a day-long tour to Pahalgam Amarnath Yatra route and later visited Baltal yatra route to review and inspect the health care arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra.
During the tour, the director was accompanied by Nodal Officer Yatra Dr Majid Ahad, other officers and officials of the health department. It was an in-depth tour during which the director reviewed and inspected the healthcare arrangements ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.
The director and his officers went to different terrains on horses and reached all possible medical aid centres. He visited Emergency Aid Centre Mid Pissu, Emergency Aid Centre Mild Zojibal, Medical Aid Centres at Pissu Top, Zojibal, Nagakoti and finally Base hospital Sheeshnag.
He inspected these centres and reviewed the arrangements being made there for the yatris. During the visit, he also met local residents. At base hospital patients of crpf and BRO were admitted for respiratory problems.
The director directed the concerned officers and officials for speedy execution of pending works before the Yatra commencement.
Dr MA Rather interacted with officers and directed them to put in place all the arrangements before the commencement of Yatra and there should be no laxity in providing basic health care facilities to yatris.
He further directed them that all the logistics should be put in place well in advance. The director directed the concerned officers to keep all the required drugs and necessary machinery equipment well in time so that the pilgrims do not face any kind of difficulty.
Pertinently, DHSK has trained doctors and paramedic staff at the Regional Institute of Health &Family Welfare (RIHFW), Dhobiwan under ‘Training of Trainers’ program in High Altitude.
Like every year, the directorate will deploy hundreds of health care workers for Yatra duties and to provide the best medical services to the devotees at the make-shift health facilities.
Earlier, Director Health Services had visited Baltal route and visited up to holy cave and inspected all the arrangements being made for this year’s yatra.