DHSK's directive regarding NCD

Srinagar: Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) on Monday asked all the registered private hospitals, private OPD Clinics and clinical labs to share the data with regard to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) being diagnosed with the concerned Chief Medical officers of their respective districts on weekly basis.
“In order to manage the Non-Communicable Diseases at the early stage & lessen the effects on the lives of the people, it is impressed upon all the registered Private Hospitals/Private OPD Clinics /Clinical labs of Kashmir Division to share the data with regard to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) being diagnosed with the concerned Chief Medical officers of their respective districts on weekly basis without any fail,” reads an order issued by DHSK.
They have also asked all the Chief Medical Officers to ensure collection of data from these hospitals and clinics.
“All registered private hospitals /OPD Clinics/Clinical Labs shall share the same with the Directorate of Health services Kashmir on fortnightly basis so as to update the database at the Directorate level,” the order reads.