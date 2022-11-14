DHSK's directive regarding NCD

Srinagar: Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) on Monday asked all the registered private hospitals, private OPD Clinics and clinical labs to share the data with regard to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) being diagnosed with the concerned Chief Medical officers of their respective districts on weekly basis.

“In order to manage the Non-Communicable Diseases at the early stage & lessen the effects on the lives of the people, it is impressed upon all the registered Private Hospitals/Private OPD Clinics /Clinical labs of Kashmir Division to share the data with regard to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) being diagnosed with the concerned Chief Medical officers of their respective districts on weekly basis without any fail,” reads an order issued by DHSK.