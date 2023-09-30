Diabetes among youngsters, children major concern: Doctors

Dr Masoodi highlighted the importance of early awareness and education in combating this health challenge especially Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes among youngsters. “Type 2 diabetes is now common among adolescents below the age group of 25. This year, the occurrence of Type 2 diabetes among youngsters below 25 years have increased by 15 percent which is alarming and needs to be taken care of. It is 20 percent now,” he said.

In this regard, a Young Diabetes Registry Workshop was organised by the Department of Endocrinology at SKIMS Soura. The event aimed to empower young diabetes patients, their caregivers, and resident doctors with valuable insights and knowledge.

Doctors at the event said that diabetes cases have shown a steep rise in Kashmir and it is shocking. “Type 2 diabetes in adolescents and children is a “cause of great concern,” they said. Doctors told Greater Kashmir that in the past few years, the department used to receive cases of Type 1 diabetes. But the situation is worse now, Type 2 diabetes is quite prevalent.

The workshop covered a variety of topics related to young diabetes, including Insulin basics, Carb counting, insulin dose calculation using SWIMM card. Dr Bashir Ahmad Laway, Dean of Medical Faculty, SKIMS during an event said that it is important to provide young diabetes patients and their caregivers with the education and support they need to manage their condition effectively. “This workshop was a step in that direction,” they said.