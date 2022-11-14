Diabetes- 'biggest killer of humankind' can be stopped only with right education, say healthcare professionals

Hyderabad, Nov 14: Diabetes mellitus is arguably one of the "biggest known killers of humankind" and this menace can only be addressed through right education and through "access to diabetes education", which is the theme for this year's World Diabetes Day, say healthcare professionals.

Diabetes is a chronic, metabolic disease which occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or does not make insulin.

World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Frederick Banting who co-discovered insulin in 1922.