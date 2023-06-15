Dialysis Centre at GMC Baramulla runs without nephrologist

Shamima Akhtar, a resident of Rafiabad Baramulla while sharing her ordeal said that her ailing father has renal failure and he has to undergo twice dialysis sessions a week at the GMC Baramulla.

She said although, dialysis centre has been of great help as they had to visit Srinagar earlier for such procedure, however, the biggest problem they are facing is unavailability of a nephrologist here, which forces them to visit Srinagar hospitals for nephrological consultation.

“The lack of a nephrologist is a big issue for us. Despite the dialysis facility being available here, we still have to move to Srinagar hospitals for the nephrology consultation with the result the dialysis centre is not fulfilling the demand of renal patients,” said Shamima.

As per hospital records, on an average over 3000 patients visit daily at GMC Baramulla in the OPD. Out of 3000 patients, at least 60 patients seek nephrology consultation. However, in the absence of a nephrologist, such patients are being managed by doctors at general medicine.

In the three districts of north Kashmir of Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara, the Government Medical College Baramulla is the only health facility where dialysis facility has been made available to the renal patients.

The dialysis centre at GMC Baramulla is always overcrowded with renal failure patients as patients from three districts of north Kashmir visit this centre for dialysis. Following less beds and nonavailability of a nephrologist, several patients return back without availing the dialysis facility. There is growing demand from the people of north Kashmir that the UT administration must increase at least 10 beds facility more at the dialysis centre and should ensure the availability of a nephrologist so that more and more patients get benefitted.

When contacted, Medical Superintendent of Associate Hospital, Government Medical College Baramulla, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi, said that the matter has been already taken up with the higher authorities and the issue is expected to be resolved soon.

“The higher ups have assured us that a nephrologist will be appointed soon at GMC Baramulla,” said MS GMC Baramulla