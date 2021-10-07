Director SKIMS Dr A G Ahangar to retire on December 31
File Photo of Dr A. G. AhangarGK photo
Health

In June this year, the government had extended the term of Dr Ahangar till December 31 this year "in view of the situation arising due to COVID-19".
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Oct 7: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said that Director SKIMS and ex-officio Secretary to government, Dr A G Ahangar will retire on December 31, 2021, ruling out any further extension in his term.

“It is hereby notified that Dr. A. G. Ahangar, Director, SKIMS & Ex-Officio Secretary to the Government, shall retire in the afternoon of 31.12.2021,” read a government order, issued on Wednesday.

