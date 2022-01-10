Director SKIMS urges health workers to get jabbed as COVID vaccination booster drive begins

Srinagar Jan 10: As COVID-19 vaccination booster drive began in J&K on Monday, Director SKIMS, Prof Parvaiz A Koul emphasized upon all healthcare/frontline workers to get the ‘precautionary dose’.
A circular has also been issued by SKIMS Soura to this effect. Director SKIMS, in a separate statement said that it is to ensure that the work force "stays adequately protected for the coming days of imminent surge of Covid-19 and Omicron threat which has already hit many states in India".
He also impressed upon all the Heads of Departments/Sectional Heads of SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Medical College, Bemina to ensure the implementation of the guidelines issued by Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.
It is pertinent to mention that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, has initiated the campaign for vaccinating Health Workers with a “Precautionary Dose” of COVID-19 vaccine from today.
Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq A Rather has said that the department has set a daily target to administer the 'booster' doses to 1 lakh eligible population.