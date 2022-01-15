District Admin Gbl establishes online doctor consultation
Ganderbal: In view of surge in Covid cases and looming threat of Covid-19 3rd wave, the District Administration Ganderbal today issued list of doctors for online consultation.
Needy people of the district can Consultant on given contact numbers for any medical consultation and can receive relevant medical advice free of cost.
Doctors who are available for online consultation include Dr Saleem (Consultant Phy.) 9419042213; Dr Shabir Ahmad Rather (Consultant Phy.), 7006544015; Dr Shaney Alam (Consultant Gynecologist), 9622184882 ; Dr Shaheena (Consultant Gynecologist),7006804436 ; Dr Ummer (Consultant Psychiatrist), 8826223001; Dr Sajad Kakroo (Consultant Orth.), 9419060020 ; Dr lrshad (Consultant Pediatrics), 9797960566; Dr.Basit (Medical Officer), 7780817474; Dr Misbah (Medical Officer), 6005870199; Dr Zayier (Medical Officer), 7006760925; Dr Asif (Medical Officer), 9596488732; Dr.Ubaid (Medical Officer), 9797218207; Dr Sameer Ali (MedicalOfficer), 9419011262; Dr Amir(Medical Officer) 9682161335.
Furthermore, general public of the district can also contact to District Control Room (0194-2416260/2416229) or CMO Ganderbal Control room (0194-2416244) for any query/ assistance regarding Covid pandemic.