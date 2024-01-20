Kargil, Jan 20: Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Dr B D Mishra inaugurated the State-of-the-Art 160 slice CT Scan machine at district hospital, Kargil on Saturday.

This was a long pending demand of the local population of the mountainous Kargil district to have a CT scan facility available at the district hospital. Due to the non availability of any CT scan machine at district hospital Kargil, the patient in need of this emergency care service had to suffer. Lt Governor congratulated the doctors and entire team of hospital for getting the CT Scan machine equipped with modern facilities. The LG said that this facility will ensure advanced medical facilities for patients. “It is reaffirmation of our promise to provide best possible care to our people,” he said adding that in near future an MRI facility will also be set up at the district hospital Kargil for the convenience of the patients.