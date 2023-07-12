District Hospital Kulgam | Gynaecology operation theatre to function round the clock now

Kulgam, July 12: The gynaecology operation theatre of District Hospital (DH) Kulgam will function round the clock now.
Greater Kashmir had carried the story last week that the dearth of staff was hitting the patient care in the hospital with operation theatres not able to operate from 4 pm onwards till 10 am the next day.
It had also highlighted how the pregnant woman suffered as no caesareans were performed in the hospital during the night.
Medical Superintendent (MS) District hospital Kulgam Dr Gulzar Ahmed said gynaecology theatre would now function round the clock.
“The round the clock functioning of the gynaecology theatre was made possible by hardworking and experienced doctors. They have been making all efforts in order to provide best care to the expecting mothers,” MS said.
The service has provided relief to the pregnant ladies of Kulgam district who otherwise were forced to opt for Anantnag Maternity Hospital or city hospitals during delivery, overburdening them further.
MS said a halt of sixteen hours on Sundays will also be addressed soon once we get the required manpower.
“Even other emergency surgeries are now being performed till 8 pm now,” he said.
The hospital which was declared as district hospital in 2007 was still functioning as a Sub District Hospital (SDH) due to death of staff.
The vital gynaecology department is run by only two consultants sanctioned for the hospital, three postgraduate medical officers and two more graduates appointed through NHM.
Locals , though, appreciated the move but demanded upgrading of the department.
“We hope the step would minimize the referrals now and avoid inconvenience to pregnant women. But the need of the hour is to upgrade it further and equip it with more doctors and paramedics,” said one Mehraj Ahmed.
He said the government should also provide staff that is a prerequisite for district hospitals.