District Hospital Shopian cancels surgeries

Shopian: A shut operation theater, a disrupted oxygen supply and referral of emergency patients. This was the scene at District Hospital Shopian on Thursday.

The patients, whose surgeries were scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday at the facility were left in a bind after the hospital authorities either put off the surgeries or referred them to other hospitals due to a minor but crucial issue.

The generator at the facility has stopped working after it developed a technical issue, spurring the doctors to shut the operation theater. And in absence of a power back up, it could be perilous for medical staff to operate a patient. Since Wednesday morning, at least 20 surgeries including the crucial C-sections were not performed at the hospital.