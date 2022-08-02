District hospital Shopian functions without key specialists

Shopian: District Hospital Shopian (DHS) is operating without key specialists forcing the patients to visit private hospitals and diagnostic centres, which increases their treatment costs.

An official at the facility said that the hospital was functioning without a radiologist, dermatologist, and ENT specialist.

He said that a radiologist posted at the hospital went for higher studies a few years ago and since then no one has been posted at the facility.

“Similarly, some eight months ago, an ENT specialist resigned from the post of Medical Officer after he was appointed consultant,” the official said.

According to the official, the hospital has been without a dermatologist since it was upgraded to a district hospital a few years ago.

In absence of a radiologist, pregnant women and accident victims have to bear the brunt.