District Hospital Udhampur granted five DNB seats by NBEMS

All this was possible due to the guidance of Administrative Secretary Bhupinder Kumar, Director General Health Services Jammu Dr. Salim-ur-Rahman, Nodal Officer DNB Dr Jitendra Mehta and support of CMO Udhampur Dr Vijay Basnotra, he said.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Bhat, Medical Superintendent Dist. Hospital Udhampur and Dr Deep Gupta Nodal Officer DNB had worked hard in fulfilling all the shortfalls and criteria as per NBEMS norms.