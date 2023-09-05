DNB residents in GMC Anantnag on strike, demand stipend

Anantnag: For the last four days, dozens of DNB students have been holding a sit-in protest outside the office of Principal Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag in Janglat Mandi locality of the town to protest over the non-payment of their monthly stipends.

At least 44 DNB students, mostly outstation students, have not received their stipends for the past five months, spurring them to go on a protracted strike.

The students have been pursuing DNB courses in different streams since October 2022.

Although initially their stipend was released erratically, since April they did not receive it.