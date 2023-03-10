Docs at GMC Bla diagnose rare cardiac disease among patients

Baramulla, Mar 10: The doctors at the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla are now able to diagnose rare cardiac diseases.
Recently, a 30- year-old old patient who complained of heart beating and breathlessness was diagnosed with a large tumor in his heart.
The cardiologist at the GMC Baramulla Dr. Owais Ahmad said that heart cancer results from a heart tumor like angiosarcoma or another cancer that spreads to the heart.
“This rare cancer causes heart failure, pericarditis and arrhythmia,” he said.
Dr Owais said anyone in the age group of 30 to 50 years can get heart cancer. He said people who smoke or have AIDS may be at more risk.
Speaking about the prevention of heart cancer, Dr Owais said that experts do not fully understand why some people develop this rare cancer.
“Smoking contributes to many cancers and also leads to heart disease. Your healthcare provider can help you quit smoking,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Medical Superintendent (MS) at GMC Baramulla, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi, said that due to the availability of a dedicated cardiologist team provided by the Health and Medical Education Department, it has become a routine practice to identify and evaluate rare cardiac cases.
“Besides these activities permanent pacemaker implantation is done under Ayushman Bharat scheme,” he said.
He further said that the GMC associated hospital will be soon equipped with a Cath laboratory as well.