Docs pursuing MD, MS courses need to serve in district hospitals for 3 months

Srinagar, Oct 16: To provide better on-ground training, the J&K government has made it mandatory for doctors pursuing MD and MS courses to serve in the district hospitals for three months under the District Residency Programme (DRP).
As per the order issued by Secretary of Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Bhupinder Kumar, the three-month-long DRP under which the postgraduates admitted during the academic year 2021-22 in various medical institutions of J&K would be deployed to districts effective from April 1, 2023.
As per the order, 349 PG doctors from Kashmir would be deployed in various district hospitals under the DRP while around 223 such doctors from Jammu were going to be deployed in Jammu districts for three months.
Bhupinder Kumar has also written to the Director, SKIMS Soura, Principal Medical Colleges, Srinagar and Jammu, and Principal ASCOMS, Jammu to ensure placement and deputation of postgraduate students for the DRP.
Besides, the Directors of Health Services Kashmir and Jammu have been asked to provide amenities to the District Resident doctors.
They have also been directed to provide suitable accommodation, transportation to the workplace, and security, especially for female residents as per their entitlements under the laid down rules prescribed for the purpose.
As per details, the District Resident doctors, while they remain on the programme, would draw their salary strictly from their respective medical colleges for three months based on attendance certificates which would be issued by the concerned Medical Superintendent of the district hospital.
The government has accorded sanction to the programme which was approved by the Medical Council of India (MCI) in 2020.
The main objectives of the DRP are to expose postgraduate students to the district health system and involve them in healthcare services being provided at the district hospitals.
The DRP is also aimed to orient the students to promote “preventive, curative, and rehabilitative services being provided by various categories of healthcare professionals under the umbrella of the National Health Mission (NHM).”
As per the information provided by National Medical Commission (NMC), 13,08,009 allopathic doctors were registered with the State Medical Councils and the National Medical Commission (NMC) as of June 2022.