Docs pursuing MD, MS courses need to serve in district hospitals for 3 months

Srinagar, Oct 16: To provide better on-ground training, the J&K government has made it mandatory for doctors pursuing MD and MS courses to serve in the district hospitals for three months under the District Residency Programme (DRP).

As per the order issued by Secretary of Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Bhupinder Kumar, the three-month-long DRP under which the postgraduates admitted during the academic year 2021-22 in various medical institutions of J&K would be deployed to districts effective from April 1, 2023.