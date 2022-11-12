Doctors at ASCOMS Hospital Sidhra perform rare shoulder surgery

Jammu: Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences and Hospital (ASCOMS), Sidhra has achieved yet another milestone by successfully performing Arthroscopic repair of the rotator cuff (Shoulder Tendon).the

The surgical team led by the Head of the Orthopaedic Department, Prof. Rajesh Gupta, successfully repaired the supraspinatus tendon through the keyhole (Arthroscopic) technique. Prof. Gupta informed that a 40-year-old male had a history of pain in his left shoulder for the last 4 years.

The patient is a laborer who was unable to lift the weight from his affected side. He further said that the patient had seen multiple doctors who advised him Injections in the shoulder but the patient's symptoms did not improve despite the injections.

The surgery was conducted using three stab incisions in the shoulder and tendons were repaired to the footprint using specially designed suture anchors. Prof. Gupta further stressed that only three stitches were given on the shoulder area and joints can also be seen through the Arthroscope.