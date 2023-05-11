Doctors at GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri help visually-challenged boy gain eyesight

Rajouri: A twelve-year-old boy who was blind since birth has been able to gain eyesight after doctors at Government Medical College Associated Hospital Rajouri performed successful surgery on one of his eyes.

His second eye will be operated on after a few weeks. Twelve-year-old boy Shajid Ali hailing from Swari village of Rajouri was blind since childhood and his family was not able to perform surgery due to poor financial condition.

"My son was having some issues in both of his eyes and he was blind. We visited many hospitals and doctors suggested surgery which we were unable to go for due to poor financial condition," the boy's father Kabir Hussain said.