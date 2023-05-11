Doctors at GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri help visually-challenged boy gain eyesight

Rajouri: A twelve-year-old boy who was blind since birth has been able to gain eyesight after doctors at Government Medical College Associated Hospital Rajouri performed successful surgery on one of his eyes.
His second eye will be operated on after a few weeks. Twelve-year-old boy Shajid Ali hailing from Swari village of Rajouri was blind since childhood and his family was not able to perform surgery due to poor financial condition.
"My son was having some issues in both of his eyes and he was blind. We visited many hospitals and doctors suggested surgery which we were unable to go for due to poor financial condition," the boy's father Kabir Hussain said.
He further said that after a recent checkup in GMC AH Rajouri, doctors decided to go for surgery free of cost under a Government scheme, and "now my son is able to see the world from one eye and doctors have decided to operate on the second eye after a few days."
Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr. Mehmood H Bajar said that the boy has been operated on successfully under the 'Gift of Sight Programme' with surgery expenses having been borne by the government.
Consultant Ophthalmology in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr. Rajeev Sharma said that 12 years old boy was completely blind since birth due to a "bilateral congenital cataract and has undergone surgery successfully under the "Gift of Sight Program"."
"The child is now able to see the world for the first time in his life," he further said, adding that the surgery has been performed by a team that included him and HoD Ophthalmology Dr. Shazia Qayoom, A Grade Consultant Dr. Jyoti Katoch along with the supporting staff of the department.