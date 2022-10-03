At 37.5 mm, doctors in central Kashmir might have extracted the world's longest tooth

Srinagar, Oct 3: Doctors at sub-district hospital Beerwah in Central Kashmir's Budgam district have claimed to have extracted the world’s “longest” tooth.
Block medical officer Beerwah, Dr Javaid Ahmad said that the tooth was extracted on Saturday from a man at SDH Beerwah and was found over 37.5 mm long, news agency KNO reported.
Dr Javaid said that the local patient was complaining of pain for the last 10-15 days and when X-Ray was done, doctors told him that the canine needs to be extracted.
“It took almost 1 hour 30 minutes to extract the tooth and in the Guinness Book of World records the longest tooth extracted so far is 37.2 mm and the tooth we extracted is over 37.5 mm so it might be the longest tooth extracted so far,” he added.
The BMO said that patient has been kept under observation and is recovering well.