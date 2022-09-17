Doctors, nurses working in hospitals | Registration on HPR portal of ABDM made mandatory

Srinagar: J&K administration on Saturday made it mandatory for doctors and nurses working in government as well as private sector to register themselves on the Hospital Professional Registry (HPR) portal of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

This is mandatory for those doctors and nurses who are registered with J&K Medical Council and Nursing Council.

According to the official figures accessed by Greater Kashmir, around 10,000 doctors and 38535 paramedical staff are registered with J&K Medical Council and Nursing Council respectively.