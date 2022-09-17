Doctors, nurses working in hospitals | Registration on HPR portal of ABDM made mandatory

Srinagar: J&K administration on Saturday made it mandatory for doctors and nurses working in government as well as private sector to register themselves on the Hospital Professional Registry (HPR) portal of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
This is mandatory for those doctors and nurses who are registered with J&K Medical Council and Nursing Council.
According to the official figures accessed by Greater Kashmir, around 10,000 doctors and 38535 paramedical staff are registered with J&K Medical Council and Nursing Council respectively.
Out of 38535 paramedical staff, 4319 B.SC Nursing degree holders, 9069 form General Nursing and Midwifery, 85 from MSC nursing, 12590 from FMPHW and 1943 from MMPHW are registered with Jammu and Kashmir paramedical/Nursing Council.
Besides that, 3500 Medical Assistants, 3100 Lab Assistants, 557 Dental Assistants, 190 Ophthalmic Assistants, 1105 X-ray Assistants, 65 ECG Assistants, 479 Anesthesia Assistants, 95 Sanitary Assistants, 1123 Operation Theatre Assistants, 288 ISM pharmacist among others are also registered.
And till now, 3000 doctors have registered themselves with ABDM.
The digital ecosystem that the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) aims to create has two major core building blocks of Health Facility Registry (HFR) and Health Professionals Registry (HPR).
These are comprehensive registries of all the healthcare facilities and professionals respectively across the country to maintain a single source of truth. Further, the digital health ecosystem is dependent on the population of these registries. Dr Shafqat Khan, Additional Mission Director Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission J&K told Greater Kashmir that they are on the job and the process of registrations on Health Professionals Registry (HPR) and Health Facility Registry (HFR) has been started.
" It will also bring transparency in the health sector. A person will be able to know all the services, and availability of medicines online. Before consulting doctors, with the help of an app , people will be able to check if the doctors are verified," he said. He said that ABDM is building a digital ecosystem for ease of access to the patients. They will be able to have a repository of the entire health records.