Doctors perform rare intestinal surgery on 6-year-old at DH Poonch

Rajouri: A team of doctors from district hospital Poonch saved the life of a 6-year-old child who was suffering from acute intestinal infection and blockage.
Surgery was performed on the patient during which around one kilogram of ascariasis worms were removed from the intestinal blocked portion.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Surgeon of DH Poonch, Dr. Manav Dutta said that a six years old patient was brought to the hospital with issues of intestinal pain and other symptoms of blockage and infection after which a team of doctors performed initial examination during which it was found that the patient is suffering from intestinal blockage.
"We were having two options that included referral of patient to a super-speciality hospital or to perform this complex and emergent surgery in the hospital of Poonch only and doctors decided to go for second option as the condition of the patient was critical and was deteriorating further and there was risk of his life if this intestinal blockage is not treated immediately," said Dr. Manav.
He added that taking this extremely sick condition of patient into consideration, the complex surgery was performed on immediate basis in the district hospital operation theatre with a team of doctors headed by him and supported by anaesthetist Dr. Shafiq, OT Technician Sanjeev Kumar and other supporting staff performing “this hours long complex surgery which is a rarest of rare in its kind at district hospital level.”
"Usually such patients having intestinal blockage are referred to tertiary care hospitals but this was not possible in this case as the patient was in critical condition and his immediate operation needed to save life," Dr. Manav Dutta said.
Regarding the surgical procedure, Dr. Manav told Greater Kashmir that around one kilogram of ascaris worms were found inside the intestine which have been removed and these worms were causing the blockage of the intestine.
He said that ascaris worms are found inside the intestine of human beings but their assembly at a particular portion causes blockage and even results in holes in the intestine thus making the patient sick.
He further appealed people to follow intestinal hygiene habits and also to consult the doctors for better intestinal health and to prevent such health conditions.
Regarding the patient, Dr. Manav said that the condition of the patient is now out of danger and improvement is there and doctors are expecting complete recovery in the next few days.