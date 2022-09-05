Doctors perform rare intestinal surgery on 6-year-old at DH Poonch

"Usually such patients having intestinal blockage are referred to tertiary care hospitals but this was not possible in this case as the patient was in critical condition and his immediate operation needed to save life," Dr. Manav Dutta said.

Regarding the surgical procedure, Dr. Manav told Greater Kashmir that around one kilogram of ascaris worms were found inside the intestine which have been removed and these worms were causing the blockage of the intestine.

He said that ascaris worms are found inside the intestine of human beings but their assembly at a particular portion causes blockage and even results in holes in the intestine thus making the patient sick.

He further appealed people to follow intestinal hygiene habits and also to consult the doctors for better intestinal health and to prevent such health conditions.

Regarding the patient, Dr. Manav said that the condition of the patient is now out of danger and improvement is there and doctors are expecting complete recovery in the next few days.