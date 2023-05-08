‘Donate blood voluntarily to save precious lives’

Srinagar: In connection with celebrations of ‘World Red Cross Day’, District Red Cross Society Srinagar in collaboration with the Health Department Monday organised a Blood Donation Camp within the premises of DC Office Complex which was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad who is also the Chairman District Red Cross Society.

Chief Medical officer, Srinagar, Dr Jameel Ahmad, other senior Health functionaries, volunteers, Officials of DC Office and members of District Red Cross Society were present on the occasion.

During the Camp, about 50 participants including Officials of the DC Office, Srinagar, Red Cross Volunteers and local people voluntarily donated the blood.

Speaking on this occasion, the DC urged people to donate blood voluntarily as it is a great service to humanity and helps in saving precious lives. He said that our single drop of blood can save precious lives and we should participate in such programmes for safeguarding humanity.