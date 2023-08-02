Dr Anjum Farhana is Principal GMC Anantnag

"Consequent upon the retirement of Prof Tariq Syed Qureshi, Incharge Principal, GMC, Anantnag on July 31, 2023, and in the interest of administration and patient care, it is, hereby, ordered that Prof Anjum Farhana, Head Department of Microbiology in Government Medical College, Srinagar, would with immediate effect, hold the charge of the post of Principal, GMC Anantnag, in addition to her own duties, till the post is filled up on regular basis,” reads the order.

The GMC Anantnag started its first batch in the year 2018-2019 and Dr Showkat Jeelani was appointed as its first principal.

However, after Dr Jeelani was transferred in the year 2021, Dr Qureshi was appointed as In-charge Principal and since then the government is yet to fill the post on a full-term basis.