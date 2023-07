Srinagar: The government Thursday posted Dr Mirzada Bilal as Medical Superintendent Government Dental College Srinagar.

"In the interest of administration and patient care, it is, hereby, ordered that Dr. Mirzada Bilal, Dental Consultant presently on inter-cadre deputation in Government Dental College, Srinagar shall with immediate effect, look after the charge of the post of Medical Superintendent, Government Dental College, Srinagar, in addition to his own duties," reads the order.